Angola highlights start of clinical trial for first Cuban COVID-19 vaccine candidate



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) The main news programs of the Angolan Public Television (TPA) have been reporting since Thursday night about the beginning of the clinical trial of Cuba's first vaccine candidate against COVID-19, called Soberana-01.

They indicated that on August 24 the clinical trials will begin, in charge of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines; while they pointed out that their results will be available in January 2021 and will be published on February 15.

In its report, the TPA highlighted the words of the Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, at the recent meeting held with Cuban researchers, while underlining other achievements of Cuban biotechnology, such as the vaccine against Hepatitis B.

The Cuban biopharmaceutical industry has been created by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz more than 35 years ago and in its growth and development of its own model of science and innovation, it has obtained results widely recognized by the international community, the news channel stressed.