Cuba reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, July 17 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 4 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,444 people in the country.
By the close of July 16; 213 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 213 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.
The 4 new cases are Cubans and from Havana, they all were contacts of previously confirmed cases and 3 of them were asymptomatic when tested.
Fifty-five patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 54 of them show a stable clinical evolution and only one is in serious condition; Cuba totals 87 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,300 discharges (15 yesterday).
 
Cuba COVID-19 cases

