All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
16
July Thursday

Cuba reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

1607-parte-informativo1.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, July 16 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported 2 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 2,440 people in the country.
By the close of July 14; 251 patients remain in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance while other 130 people are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.
The 2 new cases are Cubans and from Havana, they both are contacts of previously confirmed cases and were asymptomatic when tested.
Sixty-six patients remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 65 of them show a stable clinical evolution and only one is in serious condition; Cuba totals 87 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 2,285 discharges (eight yesterday).
Cuba COVID-19 cases

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News