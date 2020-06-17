The 87.7 % of the confirmed cases of COVID- 19 in Cuba have already recovered



HAVANA, Cuba, June 17 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,320 samples, resulting in seven positive ones. The country has registered 141,151 samples and 2,280 positives (1.6%), of which 87.7% have been recovered.

There are 195 confirmed patients admitted, 190 with stable clinical evolution, one in critical condition and four severe; 84 deaths (none on the day), two evacuated and 1,999 recovered (five discharges on the day).

There are 389 patients admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 824 are monitored in primary health care.

The confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, five (71.4%) were contacts of confirmed cases and in two (28.5%) the source of infection was not specified.

Among the seven diagnosed cases, two (28.5%) were men and five (71.4%) women. By age group they were: under 40 years three cases (42.8 %), from 40- 59, three cases (42.8 %) and those over 60 years with one case (14.2 %). Six (85.7%) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.