Cuba develops a vaccine to activate the immune system to combat COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (acn) Cuba applies a clinical trial for a vaccine developed with its own technology and aimed at activating the innate immune system to combat the new SARS Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

PhD. Gerardo Guillen, director of research at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), said on national TV that a drug called CIGB 2020 is undergoing clinical trials at Luis Diaz Soto hospital in Havana, with volunteer patients suspected of being carriers of the disease.

Guillen noted that it is nasally and sublingually administered to strengthen these areas and encouraging results have already been observed regarding the activation of the innate immune system, which is very important to successfully combat this disease.

He added that CIGB 2020 is a drug that is inserted, along with another Cuban vaccine developed by Finlay Institute, in a field of research that has been much debated in contemporary science, which is the development of specific vaccines to stimulate innate immunity, which is powered by the new coronavirus.

Our researchers have been able to make lab technologies available to this research in record time and after these first results we will continue with the trials and analyze the results, Guillen stressed.

