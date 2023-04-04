Cuba also won in London, Cuban president assured





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 4 (ACN) Cuba also won in London, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said today, referring to the results of the hearing of the High Court of England and Wales, which recognized that the vulture fund CFR I Limited is not a creditor of the Cuban state.



The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic stated on Twitter that once again the enemies of the nation failed and their lies clashed against a professional and prestigious court.



With the tweet, the president shared an article from Cubadebate where it is explained that Tuesday the lawyers of the parties were notified of the sentence corresponding to the lawsuit filed by the vulture fund CRF I Limited against the Republic of Cuba a

nd the National Bank of Cuba (BNC).



According to the text, the judicial resolution confirms that the irregularities committed by BNC officials, subject first to criminal investigation and then to judicial sentence, were reasonable grounds for the Cuban government to deny its consent to assign the debt in favor of CRF.



The document affirms, as the Republic of Cuba had been alleging, that the BNC has no legal capacity or authority to represent the country.



It was also ratified that CRF is a stranger in the financial instruments it claimed against Cuba and it did not have the right to establish the claim in London, so the country is immune from English jurisdiction and has no obligation to respond with its patrimony to this claim.



According to the sentence notified this morning, CRF is not a creditor of the Cuban State, which means that the Republic of Cuba is out of the lawsuit; henceforth the process will continue only against the BNC, which will have the right to establish the claims allowed by English law.