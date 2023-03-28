Russia to sell products in Cuba through trading house





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 28 (ACN) Russia will sell food, chemical products and other household items to Cuba through a special trading house, announced today Boris Titov, head of the business council between the two nations.



According to Prensa Latina, the Russian politician and businessman said that the new trading house would be a unified wholesale importer of products, and would independently determine prices in Cuba's retail market.



Titov, who met with Havana's ambassador to Moscow, Julio Garmendia, added that one of the projects consists of creating a joint venture with the Cuban state corporation Cimex.



Cuba has given its preliminary consent, and Russia is currently waiting for the signing of a contract, which will make it possible to make progress in solving complicated logistical problems, such as transportation of goods and insurance, he stressed.



In view of the gradual recovery of the flow of Russian vacationers to the Caribbean nation, another sphere of bilateral cooperation is tourism, and, the possibility of building an independent hotel for travelers from the Eurasian country is currently being assessed.