Prime Minister highlights Cuban potentials at Fiagrop 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) Cuban Prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz highlighted the potential of Cuban agriculture shown in the 24th edition of the International Agro-industrial Food Fair (Fiagrop 2023), which has been held since Monday in the capital.



Through his Twitter account, Marrero stressed that Fiagrop 2023 demonstrates the sector's capabilities for the export of goods and services, business, and existing opportunities for foreign investment.



Fiagrop 2023 is being held at the Rancho Boyeros fairgrounds with the participation of some 24 foreign companies from countries such as Mexico, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Armenia, Nigeria, Denmark and Panama, as well as national companies representing the Ministries of Agriculture and Food Industry, and AzCuba business group.



The fair includes exhibitions, conferences, business forum, presentation of the sector's portfolio of business opportunities, exhibition, judging and auctions of breed specimens.