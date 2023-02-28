The 23rd edition of Habano Festival kicks off today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) After two years without being held due to the impact of Covid-19, the 23rd Habano Festival will open today until March 3 at the Convention Center in Havana, where the Trade Fair that accompanies each edition will be inaugurated.



The Organizing Committee expects more than 260 exhibitors from 10 countries, among them professionals from the tobacco sector, Premium manufacturers and craftsmen, to showcase their creations.



Once again, Habanos S.A. is back at the most awaited event for Premium tobacco lovers around the world, including specialists and distributors, who will see how, despite the damage caused by Hurricane Ian to the plantations of the aromatic leaf in Pinar del Rio(westernmost Cuban region), recovery is progressing and, above all, the seal of the best tobacco in the world is being kept.



The corporation is an international leader in the commercialization of Premium cigars, with an exclusive distribution network present in the five continents and in more than 150 countries.



The program includes three special evenings where participants will learn about the corporation's latest innovations, while enjoying the best gastronomy and music.



The closing ceremony or Gala Dinner, on Friday, will feature an auction of Habanos humidors, the proceeds of which will go to Cuban public health.