Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment kicks off official visit to Panama





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) With the aim of strengthening cooperation between Cuba and Panama, the island's minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, begins today an official visit to the Central American nation, which will last until February 25.



During his stay, Malmierca will meet with his counterpart, Federico Alfaro, and will hold meetings with Panamanian and Cuban businessmen living there, Prensa Latina (PL) reported.



The high-ranking Cuban official will emphasize the portfolio of foreign investment projects in his country, as well as new opportunities for trade and the Caribbean nation's exportable offer, with special emphasis on the biopharmaceutical sector.



Malmierca will be accompanied by the secretary general of the Cuban chamber of commerce, Omar Fernandez; Ailen Diaz, export director of Biocubafarma, who will be received by Manuel Ferreira, director of the economic affairs department of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama.



PL pointed out that the agenda of the minister of foreign trade and investment also includes exchanges with members of the Cuban state mission, the national solidarity coordinator, representatives of social organizations and the Asociación Martiana de Cubanos Residentes en Panamá (Martiana Association of Cuban Residents in Panama).