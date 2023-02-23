Cuban authorities announce new regulations for the transportation sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Cuban minister of transport, informed that Decree 83, with complementary norms, was published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette No.16, which updates the current legislation on the transfer of ownership of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, their commercialization and importation.



While speaking in the informative program "Mesa Redonda", the Minister pointed out that the measure is part of the will to empower the economic actors, eliminate obstacles and favor foreign investment.



As part of the provision, the wholesale sale in freely convertible currency of new and second-hand motor vehicles is authorized to all Cuban and foreign legal entities; tax measures are incorporated; the current power restriction on electric motorcycles is eliminated and the possibility of directly importing the sidecar by natural persons and motorcycles with sidecar is allowed.



When assessing the current situation of passenger transportation in the country, Rodriguez Davila said that the sector is in one of the most complex moments, due to the progressive decrease of all passenger transportation capacities and infrastructures.



This situation, he added, is due to the insufficient availability of freely convertible currency for the repair and maintenance of means of transportation, the difficulties in the availability of fuel, the economic situation of the main transportation entities, since the prices of public services do not cover the direct expenses of the activity, and the situation of viability, which has a negative impact.



The the head of transport affirmed that as a consequence of the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, measures were applied that directly affect the sector, among them, the prohibitions on the arrival of cruise ships to Cuban ports and the leasing and purchase of aircrafts, the latter due to the fact that a large part of their components are of US production.



Rodriguez Davila referred to unresolved domestic issues such as the deficient regulation of prices charged by the different economic actors, violations in the parameters of regular services, the deactivation of means of transportation paralyzed for a long period of time and the indolence and lack of sensitivity of the drivers of state vehicles.



Regarding the decisions adopted by the Government as alternatives in terms of transportation, he commented that a process of homologation and legalization of vehicles assembled by parts was started, the process of leasing of underutilized state means of transportation began and buses were received as donations.



Likewise, electric tricycles were acquired for short routes, cabs and ferrobuses were incorporated for the transportation of the population, organizational measures were adopted for the transportation of students and teachers and a ferry for the Isle of Youth was arranged and contracted, which will start operations when the dredging of the Port of Batabanó is completed.



Regarding the projections for 2023, the Minister of Transport mentioned that they include: working on the adjustment of prices, rates and subsidies in passenger transportation services, perfecting the leasing modality, continuing the legalization of vehicles, promoting actions to reduce the demand for transportation during peak hours, expanding the use of electric tricycles and administrative vehicles, as well as improving the infrastructure at airports, terminals, stations, stops and bus stops.