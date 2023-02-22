Cuba hosts, after two years, Habano Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) After two years, the Habano Festival has resumed in Cuba, an event that promotes the millenary culture and the art of harvesting, making and enjoying an authentic and unique product.



The event, which in its 23rd edition will be held between February 27 and March 3, praises the values of cigars and minimizes the economic contributions, sometimes much, sometimes less, but leaves a foreign exchange fund that is delivered to the Ministry of Public Health and is entirely destined to the program to fight cancer.



The festival, whose official venue is Havana, although it is extended to the fertile plains of the western province of Pinar del Rio, is attended by amateurs, professionals and experts from all over the world, and it is also an opportunity for the producers, those men with fine hands that caress the green leaves, to share with those who commercialize or enjoy the final product.



According to the general program released to the press by the meeting's Organizing Committee, three prestigious brands containing blends of the best tobacco in the world have been chosen to be the protagonists of the activities: Montecristo, Bolivar and Partagas, some of the oldest brands marketed by Habanos S.A. around the world.



VIPs from more than 110 countries are expected to attend the fair to learn about the novelties the host has in store for them. They will enjoy themselves as well as lectures, workshops at the factories -where attendees will learn about the curing and twisting process of the famous Habanos cigars- and product presentations.



The trade fair is the most important meeting point for professionals, manufacturers of premium products and craftsmen (more than 260 exhibitors from a dozen countries). The novelty of Montecristo, the Open line, will be presented on the welcoming evening at the Havana Club in Havana.

On Friday, March 3, the Gala Night will be held at Pabexpo, dedicated to Partagas. During the evening, the Habanos Awards will be presented and the traditional Humidor Auction will be held, the proceeds of which will be donated, as in every edition, to Cuba's Public Health.