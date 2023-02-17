Cuban Economy Takes on 100 New MSMEs





Havana, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry approved the applications of 100 new micro, small and medium companies, 99 of which are private businesses.



Out of the total number 17 are micro companies, 59 are small businesses and 23 are medium enterprises, which will operate in fields like repairs of domestic electric equipment, construction, transportation, gastronomy, and bakery.



The new companies will be set up in several Cuban provinces, one of them in the western province of Artemisa will offer services related to accountability and book keeping.