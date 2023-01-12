Western Union Resumes Remittance Service to Cuba





Havana, Jan 11 (ACN) Western Union resumed its remittance processing services to Cuba from the United States through a pilot initiative after over a two-year suspension.



The president of Western Union’s North America Division, Gabriella Fitzgerald told Granma newspaper that the resumption of operation in its initial stage is testing a service out of the US for clients with Cuban bank accounts though selected US agencies.



The service is available only in Miami city, while sending money through the company’s website or app is not yet operative. Clients who visit the Miami-based facilties can send up to 2 thousand dollars in one go to Cubans possessing debit cards or bank accounts at the Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco Metropolitano and Banco de Credito y Comercio, according to the information released by Western Union.



Western Union cut its remittance processing service sin November 2020 as part of 243 coercive measures adopted by the former US Donald Trump administration against Cuba.