Vietnam to venture into Cuba's tourism industry





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Vietnamese companies will assume the construction of a hotel and the repair of two others in Havana, bringing tourism to the growing number of sectors with investments from the Indochinese nation in Cuba.



As reported to Prensa Latina by the ambassador of the Caribbean nation to Vietnam, Orlando Hernandez Guillen, everything is well advanced for this venture to take place sometime in 2023.



The first investment in the agricultural sector has already been made, said Hernandez Guillen, indicating that it consists of the construction of a feed plant for livestock.



He also indicated that a visit to the Caribbean nation by an important delegation from that sector, with interests in food production and processing, is in the near future.



At this moment, a detergent factory is being concluded, and work is being done on the expansion of the napkin and diapers factory, as well as on the photovoltaic generation plant, which is small but precedes other larger ones that are being negotiated, both for the Mariel Special Development Zone and for other places in the country, Cuban diplomat commented.



According to the Hernandez Guillen, Vietnam plays a very important role in the food security of the archipelago, and rice will continue being the fundamental item in the commercial relationship, he asserted.



He also ratified the confidence that in the near future Cuba's medical services in Vietnam can be expanded, as well as exports of biotechnology products and other products such as rum, seafood and tobacco.

