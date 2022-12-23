New Investment Favors Cuban Cereal Unloading System





Cienfuegos, Dec 22 (ACN) An investment at a cereal unloading platform in the industrial zone of the central-western province of Cienfuegos has allowed minimizing the cost of ship demurrage at the port and carry out soon dispatch of merchandise



Eugenio Basterrechea, director of the Molineria Company, told reporters that the new system provides important technological improvement, given the obsolete system previously operating, which dates back to 1970. The transfer of raw material from the ship's hold will now take place automatically with the new unload and dispatch system, he said.



The previous unloading speed was about 1 350 tons of wheat in 24 hours and now it’s over 3 thousand in the same period of time, standing for fastness and considerable savings, said the directive.



In previous years, the company lost some 12 million Cuban pesos for ship demurrage at the harbor, which pointed at the need to implement the investment project.



The immediate goal is unloading a daily average of 400 tons of flour to be delivered at different destinations, said Basterrechea.



The cereal distribution company in Cienfuegos takes its products to the territories other Cuban central and eastern provinces.



