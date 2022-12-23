Cuba approves 176 new economic actors  





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 22 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 176 new economic actors, including 172 private and three state-owned MSMEs and one non-agricultural cooperative, which pushes the figure up to 6,161.



MEP remarked that 6,026 of these MSMEs are private, whereas 75 are state-owned and 60 are cooperatives.



Estimates have it that these entities will generate 104,721 new jobs in the Cuban economy.



Of all those approved, 144 are part of local development projects and 13 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.