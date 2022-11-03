Polish airline Lot resumes flights to Cuba





MATANZAS, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) With a flight from Katowice, a city in the province of Silesia, to the International Airport of the province of Matanzas, the Polish airline Lot resumed its operations in Cuba, which should entail weekly flights during the first part of the high tourist season in the island.



Arranged by Cubanacán Travel Agency and the tour operator Rainbow, the flight brought 251 passengers bound for Varadero Beach, Cuba’s main sun-and-beach resort located some 120 kilometers east of Havana and whose turquoise-blue sea and white sands have earned praise from specialized publications as the world’s second best beach.



Rolando Marichal Pineda, director of the Cubanacán Travel Agency in the province, said that Lot is expected to fly to this and other Cuban destinations twice a week as the high season advances.