Cuban Northern Keys Expect Successful Winter Tourist Season





Ciego de Avila, Nov 1 (ACN) Tourism authorities in this central Cuban province expect a successful high tourist season at the resorts on the Jardines del Rey northern keys of this territory as predictions talk of growing number of flights with foreign visitors who will enjoy renewed facilities and diverse hotel and extra-hotel offers



Tourism official Iyolexis Correa stressed the reopening of air connections with Russia and the consolidation of the Canadian market, while negotiations are underway with different tour-operators to increase the number of visitors from other countries.



The resorts offer over 10 thousand hotel rooms on different keys, including recently opened hotels like the Melia Jardines del Rey and the Grand Aston Cayo Paredon, this latter one with 635 hotel rooms.

