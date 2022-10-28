Foreign airlines resume flights to Cuba as a safe destination





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Air Canada will resume today its operations to Cuba with Havana as destination, in correspondence to other foreign airlines that are also increasing their flights and routes for the winter season.



According to the Cuban ministry of tourism, the Canadian airline will have five direct weekly frequencies to Havana.



The flight will also connect Cuba and Japan, starting in Tokyo to Vancouver (Canada), and then makes the Toronto-Havana route.



The northern country has been for more than a decade one of the main outbound markets for tourists to Cuba, and direct links are of special significance nowadays for the island's tourism industry, which is recovering after the pandemic.



Starting Sunday, Aeromexico will also resume flights to the Caribbean nation, with the Mexico City-Havana route and seven weekly frequencies.



With this reopening, the airline reaffirms its commitment to expand its connectivity network to link Mexico with the most important destinations in the world, its representatives said last August during the announcement.



Aeromexico began operations in Cuba since 2011 and stopped them in 2020 as a consequence of the pandemic and the health restrictions derived from it.