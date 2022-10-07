Varadero international airport to increase operations in November





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, located on the outskirts of Varadero, forecasts a very active winter season, because according to forecasts, operations will multiply as of November 3 when they receive American Airlines.



The U.S. airline will resume operations to Cuba's main sun and beach resort, and will join the 40 weekly flights scheduled by Canada's Sunwing Airlines, and others coming from Germany, Portugal, England, Russia, Mexico, Holland, Brussels and the Dominican Republic, among others.



Maria Elena Oviedo, general coordinator of the air terminal, second in importance in Cuba, explained in exclusive statements to the Cuban News Agency, that 48 weekly flights from different regions of the world are currently landing in Varadero, and human resources are being trained to face the so-called high season of tourism.



Arianna Cortiña, head of the development department, informed that the passengers' stay times are reported at 25.51 minutes, below the international standards of 45 minutes, in a modern and large terminal with excellent services.