International transport and logistics trade fair concludes today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) With the objective of promoting the sustainability of transportation in Cuba, the International Fair of Transportation and Logistics concludes today in Havana, with the attendance of representatives from a dozen countries.



The actions to contribute to the increase of air operations in terms of tourism development, by the Cuban Aviation Corporation, and the exhibition of an information platform for citizens on public transportation are other presentations on the agenda, according to the organizing committee of the event.



During the second day, the portfolio of opportunities for collaboration in programs of sustainable mobility, road, maritime, rail and air transport, the alternative of the sector to face the complex context aggravated by the tightening of the U.S. blockade, was presented.



Ivet Caballero, director of International Relations of the Ministry of Transport, informed that since 2021 they have been working on the creation of a portfolio for the management of international cooperation, which has 118 projects.



The fair, which began on Tuesday, brings together in Havana international specialists, non-state management forms and Cubans living abroad to identify business opportunities and new ways of financing, with a view to improving the service to the population and ensuring the vitality of the remaining activities.