Cuba Launches International Collaboration Projects in its Transport Sector





Havana, Oct 5 (ACN) Major projects for international collaboration in the Cuban transport sector were presented today in Havana during the second day of the International Transport and Logistics Fair.



Foreign participants learned about 118 projects making up the portfolio for international cooperation, which came in as an alternative to face the complex scenario of local transportation of passengers and cargo, two activities affected by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



Vice-director for Passenger Transportation Carlos Alberto Gonzalez said that the current transport difficulties are due to the low technical capabilities of transportation means, and diesel as a result of the pressures put by Washington. This is a reason to acknowledge the importance of 97 projects aimed at enhancing what is known as sustainable mobility to improve the people’s quality of life and reduce the use of fossil fuels, the official said.



Leydis Rojas, director of Development at the Cuban Railroad Union, explained about programs in her field, including the development of passenger wagons and the modernization of the railway industry to improve the quality of cargo and passenger services.



The portfolio of international cooperation projects includes collaboration in construction, modernization and reconstruction of roads, sustainable mobility of passengers and other business opportunities in the harbor and maritime sectors.



The International Transport and Logistics Fair winds up Thursday.