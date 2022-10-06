Tourist Flights Resume between Russia and Cuba





Havana, Oct 5 (ACN) Tourist flights between Russia and Cuba resumed on Wednesday, October 5 after a flight with Russia’s Nordwind Airlines arrived at the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport in the tourist locality of Varadero, western Matanzas province.



Executives of the Cubatur travel agency welcomed the tourists and wished them a happy stay on the island, according to PL news agency in an article explaining that the air connection also links Cayo Coco key, off the northern Cuban coast.



Russian airline companies announced the cancelling of flights to Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba in February due to the restrictions imposed on Moscow after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.



During a visit to Russia in September, Cuban tourism minister Juan Carlos Garcia told Aleksander Neradko, head of Russia’s Federal Air Tranportation Agency Rosaviatsia, that all conditions had been created on the island for Russian tourists to enjoy a comfortable and safe stay on the Caribbean nation.



The Russian executive said that Russian airline companies were looking to empower the tourist sector in both countries. At that time, the Cuban tourism official at the island’s embassy in Moscow, Juan Carlos Escalona, announced that tourist connections between Moscow, Varadero and Cayo Coco key would resume on October 1st sponsored by Russia’s Pegas Touristik tour-operator in association with Nordwind Airlines.



Nordwind is a Moscow-based charter airline company, which started operations in December 2008 with two Boeing 757-200 airplanes. Its operations base is the Sheremetyevo International Airport in the Russian capital.