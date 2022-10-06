Cuba hosts 3rd International Quality Convention





VARADERO, Cuba, Oct 5(ACN) The Third International Quality Convention, which includes the opening of the third edition of the Symposium on Food Quality and Safety, opens today in this Cuban seaside resort, with a focus on sustainable development.



More than 400 delegates from nine countries, including 270 in attendance, are participating in the event, which for the first time includes a space dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, Caridad Hernandez de la Torre, executive secretary of the organizing committee, told the Cuban News Agency.



Representatives from Latin America, Europe and Asia are attending the event at the Plaza America Convention Center, convened by the National Office of Standardization (ONN by its Spanish acronym), which belongs to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym).



The official program includes presentations and debates on the impact of food safety on trade, quality in the productive sector and services, resilience and sustainability of tourism, innovation, the biopharmaceutical industry, the food chain and other topics.



During the "Quality 2022" Convention, concluding on the 7th, the country's Codex Alimentarius Procedures Manual or Food Code will be presented and shared with the different actors in the food chain.