Tampa-based Travel Agency Blasts Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Oct 4 (ACN) The vice-president of the Tampa-based ASC International USA, Vicente Amor is taking part at Cuba’s International Transportation and Logistics Fair, from where he expressed his stance against the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Amor is pursuing new businesses for his agency which provides Cubans residing in the Floridian city of Tampa several services including trips to the island. He noted that the US hostile policy against Cuba maintained by several administrations hinders business deals between many US-based entrepreneurs who come to invest in Cuba.



“Tampa, a region of interest to do business with Cuba,” was the title of the presentation by the executive at the fair, which is being attended by representatives from a dozen of countries.



The Cuban Transportation and Logistics Fair was inaugurated Tuesday at Havana’s Pabexpo exhibit ground by Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez, who described the event as a big challenge in the current world scenario and particularly in Cuba, which has endured the over-six-decade US blockade.



The fair aims at offering business opportunities, set up alliances, promote exports and access new credit lines among other goals.



On Wednesday, the local transportation sector will present its portfolio of projects for foreign investments and launched new cargo routes by Cubana de Aviacion airline company.



ACS International USA is a agency promoting trips to Cuba through a series of services for Cubans in Tampa. http://www.agenciasdeviajesacuba.com/asc-international-usa-agencia-de-viajes-a-cuba-en-tampa/