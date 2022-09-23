New MSMEs Join the Cuban Private Business Sector





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) The Cuban Economy and Planning Ministry approved another 93 applications for micro, small and medium private companies.



The move takes the number of the MSMEs to five thousand 258 since September 2021. Out of that figure, five thousand 149 are private businesses, 51 state-run companies and 58 cooperatives.



In all, the new companies are expected to create over 89 new jobs in different economic sectors.