An economic consulting firm useful for Cuba and foreign investment





The National Auditing System governed by the General Comptroller’s Office of the Republic of Cuba runs the trading company Consultores Asociados S.A. (CONAS, S.A.), which for almost a year has been providing Cuban state entities and foreign firms with professional business, consulting and auditing services related to foreign investment and international business.



Initially, the entity worked through video-conferences and talks to clarify doubts and explain the regulations for the non-state sector that came into force on September 20, 2021, as well as the new tax policy, access to funds, links with foreign trade and possibilities to import consumables, and the rights of MSME and Non-Agricultural Cooperative members, among other topics.



MSc. Anneleisy Azcuy Robaina, general director of CONAS, S.A., remarked that this task was a major challenge that the staff committed to take on in close coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Planning.



"We are a trading company staffed with 200 employees, more than 90% of them university graduates, so one of our strengths is our human capital,” she said, “capable of providing services with a competitive, integrative and innovative approach."



CONAS, S.A. offers consulting, auditing and business management services nationwide that cover market, pre-feasibility and economic-financial feasibility studies, as well as topics like internal control and asset valuation, in addition to training courses. The financial statements issued by this entity make it possible for Cuba to seek sources of financing and for international companies to make investments in Cuba to rely on certificates that comply with national and international standards.



Many foreign businesspeople are grateful for CONAS, S.A.’s advice on how to do business in Cuba and link up with domestic entities and guidance to explore possible deals, undertake immigration arrangements, get work permits or legalize documents.



CONAS, S.A. boasts more than 300 Cuban and foreign clients, including banks, ICT companies and entities involved in mining, oil, biotechnology, medical-pharmaceutical and tourism industries.



Likewise, its joint work with renowned firms such as Ernst & Young (EY) has contributed to the excellence of its international practice and the quality of its services.



Thanks to the professional level of its staff, who has developed strategic alliances with internationally recognized local and foreign organizations, CONAS, S.A. has become the consulting firm par excellence for foreign investment and international business. Who is to doubt that it will soon do the same for the new economic actors?