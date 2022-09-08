New Companies Join Cuban Private Sector





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry approved 106 new applications of micro, small and medium private companies.



With the recent move, over 5 thousand 61 new enterprises are now operating on the island since authorities adopted the decision to launch the initiative back in September 2021.



Out of the total figure, four thousand 952 are private businesses, 51 are state-run companies plus 58 cooperatives in different economic sectors.



The Ministry expects that the new enterprises create over 86 thousand new jobs.