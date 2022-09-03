Cuban Sugar Mills Ready for upcoming Harvest





Havana, Sept 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for efficiency and stable sugar production during the upcoming sugar cane harvest to kick off in November.



During an online exchange with executives from all 13 Cuban territories involved in the 2022-2023 industrial process, participants announced that this time 23 sugar factories will operate, below the figure of mills that worked in the previous harvest, according to the Cuban Presidency.



Julio Andres Garcia Perez, president of the Azcuba sugar conglomerate said this is going to be an objective and flexible harvest and although a short-scale one it will be marked by good practices so it will concentrate available resources in a smaller number of sugar mills to achieve larger efficiency.

The executive said that the harvest must be backed by the funds available and guarantee sugar for domestic consumption, while obtaining by-products like animal feed, alcohol, and syrups which can be exported in tune with foreign market prices.



Sugar mills in the harvest are expected to grind 6 million 574 thousand tons of sugar cane for an output of 455 thousand 198 tons of sugar, destined to the domestic food basket and other areas of local economy, such as tourism, manufacture of medications, industrial productions and export, said Garcia Perez.



Deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Tapia insisted in the need to strengthen discipline during the industrial repairs and based it all on quality certification by Azcuba experts. He said efficiency indicators are the main factor of the upcoming harvest which will mark the starting point of the recovery of the country’s sugar cane industry.



The online meeting was also attended by Premier Manuel Marrero Cruz, and Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa.