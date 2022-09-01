Cuba approves 96 new private MSMEs





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 96 new applications for the establishment of private MSMEs.



MEP remarked that this figure pushes up to 4,955 the number of these approvals since the process began in September 2021, of which 4,846 are private, whereas 51 are state-owned and 58 are non-agricultural cooperatives.



Estimates have it that these entities will generate 84,405 new jobs in the Cuban economy.



Of all those approved, 129 are part of local development projects and 12 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.