Turkey donates equipment for chickpea harvesting in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Along with varieties of chickpea seeds that the Turkish Agency for Cooperation and Coordination (Tika) donated to Cuba a few years ago, now agricultural equipment is being added to improve yields and grain harvests in the municipality of Taguasco, Sancti Spiritus(central Cuba), where a cooperation project with that entity is being carried out.



A lot consisting of a tractor, a seeder, a harvester and an irrigation system arrived today in the central province, after Maury Hechavarria Bermudez, vice minister of agriculture ( MINAG), and Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, first vice minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, thanked the representatives of that country for the donation.



Hechavarria explained to Vehbi Esgel Etensel, Turkish ambassador to Havana, and Fatih Abdi Cetin, director of Tika for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, how useful the modern technology offered to the Caribbean island.



At present, the Agricultural Group of the aforementioned institution is executing with the Eurasian nation a project for the development of the crop in Sancti Spiritus, but although it had a variety of Turkish seeds, for the sake of integrality, to achieve the best yields per area, the technological equipment was missing as a complement.



Both Ana Teresita Gonzalez and the Turkish ambassador and the director of the Tka agency agreed in emphasizing that both countries maintain good cooperation and friendship relations, and there is interest in expanding and strengthening them, as recently agreed by their respective governments.