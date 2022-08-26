101 new economic actors approved





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 101 new applications for the establishment of economic actors, 100 of them private MSMEs and one a non-agricultural cooperative, which pushes up to 4,859 the number of approvals since the process began in September 2021.



MEP remarked that 4,750 of the MSMEs approved are private, whereas 51 are state-owned and 58 are cooperatives.



Estimates have it that these entities will generate 82,836 new jobs in the Cuban economy.



Of all those approved, 128 are part of local development projects and 12 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.