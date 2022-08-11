180 new private MSMEs approved





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 180 new applications for the establishment of private MSMEs, which pushes the figure up to 4,651.



MEP remarked that 4,544 of the MSMEs approved are private, whereas 51 are state-owned and 56 are cooperatives.



Estimates have it that these entities will generate 79,641 new jobs in the Cuban economy.



Of all those approved, 128 are part of local development projects and 12 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.