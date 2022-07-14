82 new private MSMEs applications approved





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved 82 new applications for the establishment of private MSMEs, which pushes the figure up to 4,287.



MEP remarked that 4,180 of the MSMEs approved are private, whereas 51 are state-owned and 56 are cooperatives.



Estimates have it that these entities will generate 71,588 new jobs in the Cuban economy.



Of all those approved, 125 are part of local development projects and 11 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.