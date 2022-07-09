Cuba approves 108 applications for new economic actors





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Cuban economy and planning ministry (MEP) approved today 108 applications for new economic actors, of which 107 are private MSMEs and one non-agricultural cooperative.



Through the Economic Actors Channel on the Telegram platform, the MEP reported that with this decision, 4,205 economic actors have been approved since the process began in September 2021.



Of the MSMEs, 4,098 are private and 51 are state-owned, and in addition, of the number of economic actors, there are 56 cooperatives, the communication specified.



By their origin, 54 % are reconversions of pre-existing businesses and 46 % correspond to new ventures.



According to the MEP, in total, these economic actors are expected to generate 70,514 new jobs in the economy.



Of all those approved, 124 are part of local development projects and 11 are located in the Science and Technology Park of Havana.