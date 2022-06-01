Cuba addresses the 110th session of International Labor Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Experiences with new economic actors; in relation to the creation of MSMEs and non-agricultural cooperatives were addressed today by Cuba during the 110th International Labor Conference (ILO), held May 27 to June 11 in Geneva, Switzerland.



On Twitter, Juan Antonio Quintanilla Román, ambassador and permanent representative of Cuba to Geneva, informed that in the debate on decent work and social and solidarity economy of the event, Cuba presented its experience related to the increase of new economic actors in the country, especially the creation of MSMEs and cooperatives.



Likewise, the legal director of the Cuban ministry of labor and social security (MTSS), Yudelvis Alvarez Fonseca, addressed, during the event, the country's results in terms of labor rights, which are fully recognized and protected.



As well, at the Employment Committee of the 110th ILO Conference, the Caribbean island emphasized the importance of technical cooperation with countries in employment matters, particularly those in development, based on the request and priorities of the countries concerned.



The 110th Session of the International Labor Conference is the highest decision-making body of the International Labor Organization (ILO), meeting nearly 6,000 delegates representing governments, workers and employers from the 187 Member States of the Organization.