Cuban furniture industry guarantees quality goods to tourist sector





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) The fact that investments in the tourism sector have today all their furniture completely Cuban is a clear example of how the Furniture Industry Enterprise, under the Dujo trademark, contributes to the substitution of imports, according to an official of that entity belonging to the ministry of industries.



According to Engineer Mailys Espinar Perez, its director of Projects for Tourism, the furnishing of hotels and other luxury facilities, including the six poles spread throughout the archipelago, is the result of the contribution and creativity of many of its 2,100 workers.



They are distributed in nine basic business units (UEB) producing wood and metal furniture and in one dedicated to the manufacture of mirrors, and the strategic lines of the entity are its technological modernization, the development and application of science, technology and innovation, the increase of productivity and the reduction of costs.



In order to improve the quality of designs and competitiveness, the linkage with artists of the Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods and with the management of the non-state sector is also an important aspect in Dujo, whose sales plan for 2022 exceeds 575 million pesos, 57 % of which derives from the tourism sector.



According to the official, her company, apart from prioritizing such a strategic sector as tourism, also has a high social commitment with the State and the population, since this year it must deliver some 80,000 cradles and guarantee the furniture offered in the retail network, both in local and foreign currency.