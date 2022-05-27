Cuba Alimentos 2.0 Fair concluded in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) With the presence of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, the 3rd edition of the Cuba Alimentos 2.0 ("Cuba 2.0 Food Fair") concluded in Pabexpo, in Havana.



The Cuban president toured several stands belonging to domestic and foreign companies, where he talked with managers and workers, noticed innovations and inventions and was interested in the progress of new models of economic management in the country.



Also on this last day, Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau and Cuban PM, exchanged with representatives of several projects dedicated to food production.



The meeting was a favorable scenario to establish strategic agreements in the development and production of the food industry, to promote exports and import substitution with the participation of the new actors present in the management model of the Cuban economy.



Hosted by the Cuban ministry of food industry and organized by Fira de Barcelona, the space allowed the exchange of more than a hundred domestic and foreign companies, with the participation of 15 countries, such as Spain, Mexico, Italy, Chile, Venezuela and Brazil.



Alimentos Cuba 2.0 had three days of activities that included the launching of new products, a round of negotiations by the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, and presentations of equipment and Cuban entities to promote their services.