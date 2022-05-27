105 new economic actors approved





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved 105 applications for the creation of new economic actors—104 of the private MSMEs and one non-agricultural cooperative—bringing to 3,563 the total number of those entities since the start of the process in September 2021.



Of those already in operation, 52 are cooperatives, whereas 3,460 of the MSMEs are private and 51 are state-owned. In addition, 120 are part of local development projects, 36 have been engaged in exports and 11 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.



According to MEP, these economic actors will generate 58,466 new jobs in the economy.