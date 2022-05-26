Business goes on at food fair





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) Commercial activity and exhibition sessions continue on the second day of the Cuba 2022 Food Fair, attended by more than a hundred domestic and foreign companies seeking to promote their goods and services and to establish production linkages for the benefit of the food production industry.



The Cuban enterprises Cubaron, Bucanero, La Estancia and Coralac S.A. will have their presentations today, including the launching of the new rums Eminente and Cuban Smoky and new ice cream flavors, and lectures by experts in various food-related fields.



The Ministry of the Food Industry—co-sponsor of the event together with Fira Barcelona—will also present its portfolio of opportunities for foreign investment.



Entities from 15 countries are attending Alimentos Cuba 2022 Food Fair gathers entities from Spain, China, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Chile, Venezuela and other countries interested in the Cuban market.