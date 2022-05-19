Spain’s Plus Ultra Airlines will Fly to Cuba in Summer

Havana, May 18 (ACN) The Spanish airline company Plus Ultra will include Cuba as a destination on its summer flight schedules, said Viajes Cuba Group on its Twitter account.
The Spanish company announced new flights to Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba in an effort to increase its offer amidst the ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the recovery of tourism.
Plus Ultra flights to Cuba will start in July as a summer holiday option.
