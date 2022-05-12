New private MSMEs applications approved





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 83 new applications for the establishment of private MSMEs, which pushes the figure up to 3,375.



MEP remarked that 3,274 of the MSMEs approved since the application process began in September 2021 are private, whereas 51 are state-owned and 50 are cooperatives.



Estimates have it that these entities will generate 55,205 new jobs in the Cuban economy.



Of all those approved, 117 are part of local development projects, 36 have been previously engaged in exports and 11 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.