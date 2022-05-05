Venezuela Bets on Tourism for Economic Development





Varadero, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) We bet on tourism as an important factor for economic growth, development and social inclusion in Venezuela, said Ali Padron Pardes Venezuelan Tourism Minister, at Cuba’s 40th International Tourism Fair, underway in this beach resort in western Cuba.

Although Venezuela’s major source of revenues is oil production, the country also expects to encourage tourism as part of plans to diversify the local economy.



Venezuela has received significant impact by the US unilateral and coercive measures, but we are recovering air connections, which are vital to develop tourism, said the official and noted that President Nicolas Maduro recently adopted a program favoring the visits by some four million Venezuelans to 104 destinations in the South American country, through tourist packages.



The Venezuelan minister said his country offers 10 international airports and six operative harbors; he added that they are promoting business opportunities in the attractive destination, considered one of the countries with the largest natural diversity, a mixture of climates and the amazon, Caribbean and Andean landscapes.



He mentioned some of the outstanding sites, like Margarita Island with excellent beaches favoring the practice of aquatic sports.



As preamble of the International Tourism Fair, Venezuela opened an air tourist connection between Margarita Island and the cities of Havana and Santiago de Cuba.



The event is attended by distinguished visitors like the tourism ministers of Venezuela, Mexico and Argentina.