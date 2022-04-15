Number of approved economic actors on the rise in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today another 120 applications made by potential economic actors, including 116 private MSMEs and four non-agricultural cooperatives.



According to the entity, 2,985 of these requests have been approved in the country since the process began in September 2021. In the case of the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, 2,886 are private, 51 are state-owned and 48 are cooperatives, whereas 109 of the new approvals are part of local development projects, 35 have been engaged in exports, 11 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.



Estimates have it that these economic actors will create 48,384 new jobs in the economy.