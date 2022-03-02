Labiofam Cienfuegos showcases new product portfolio in 2022





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) The inclusion of a new portfolio of products for human use and animal health is part of the plans of the Labiofam Business Group (GEL) in the province of Cienfuegos for 2022.



Omar Rey Palma, GEL specialist in Standards Supervision told ACN that they are developing two natural remedies for humans, derived from sage and blue mahoe flowers, for the treatment of respiratory diseases, as well as four natural and eight homeopathic plant-based drugs for domestic and working animals and propolis, homeopathic dynamodilutions and zeolite, all intended to fight diarrhea in swine, otitis, scabies, parvovirus, low immunity and other pathologies.



Research is also under way, he said, to make antiparasitic drugs with natural plants and homeopathy for swine, cattle and sheep and goat species, in association with the Ministry of Agriculture, through the program Development and Sustainable Use of Agricultural Bio-Inputs and Veterinary Medicines.



Rey Palma added that they will process three chemical preparations - bleach and disinfectants - and the same amount of medicines for people, the latter based on a technology transfer from the Finlay Vaccine Institute for the AliviHos line.



Another of GEL’s priorities for 2022 is the technological improvement of the production plants, including its Homeopathic Medicines Laboratory, the Entomophagous and Entomopathogenic Reproduction Center, and the plant where Biorat, a natural rodenticide—exported in great volumes to South America, Europe and Asia—is manufactured.



Despite the strong U.S. economic blockade of Cuba and the crisis caused by COVID-19, the entity remains committed to increase production and improve its infrastructure.