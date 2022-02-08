Foreign Investment Projects aim at Boosting Agricultural Production





Havana, Feb 7 (ACN) The Cuban 2022 Portfolio of foreign investment opportunities offer 57 projects to boost and diversify agricultural, forest and ranching activity.



Important areas like cattle raising, poultry, the processing of milk derivatives, coffee and cocoa, vegetables and fruits are on the foreign investment list, considered part of the large attractive potential for foreign investors, add to that the local safe environment, the highly qualified labor, infrastructure, and incentives.



The Cuban Agriculture Ministry’s webpage stresses current projects linking foreign investment to the performance of local cooperatives.



Along with the goal of increasing efficiency, the 57 projects are aimed at meeting the needs to finance the agricultural and food-processing chain and increase quality in order to replace costly food imports and diversify exports.



Over 15 foreign investment projects are under implementation in the agricultural sector with the aim of achieving food security for Cuban economy, said Leonides Morales, Agriculture Ministry official, during a conversation with PL news agency in December.



The projects, valued at over 150 million dollars, are being implemented in the provinces of Havana, Artemisa, Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba; some of them are underway at the Mariel Special Development Zone.