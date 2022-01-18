Cuba aims for major growth in tourism by 2030





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuba aspires, by 2030, to increase its hotel capacity to 95,000 rooms and exceed 6 million visitors, Cuban minister of tourism ,Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, said today.



During a meeting with Spanish businessmen, as a preview of the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) in Madrid, scheduled for January 19-23, Garcia Granda presented business opportunities in Cuba and promoted foreign investment projects on the island.



According to the Cuba.cu website, the minister exchanged with representatives of different firms of the sector in Spain, and detailed ideas to increase the real estate sphere, associated to golf clubs and marinas.



In regard to the upcoming Fitur 2022, the Cuban minister held a meeting with Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the World Tourism Organization, to whom he informed about the plans to reactivate the tourism sector in Cuba.



He stressed that the strong U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, tightened during the administration of Donald Trump, has hindered the development of tourism in Cuba, in addition to the problems generated by the current pandemic.



Pololikashvili, on his Twitter, highlighted the meeting with Garcia Granda and expressed his conviction that Cuba's participation in FITUR 2022 will be a success.