Cuba participates at China's International Import Expo





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) In order to expand and diversify exports to the Chinese market, Cuba is participating at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which takes place in Shanghai, Nov 5-10.



This was announced today on Twitter by Cuban deputy minister of foreign trade and foreign investment Deborah Rivas, who said that the virtual stand will showcase exportable offers, as well as the country's cultural diversity and tourist attractions.



As part of the event, Cuba will present this space in the most important e-commerce platform in China, JD.com, and thus exposing an important group of products of the Caribbean nation, internationally recognized.



On this occasion, apart of traditional products such as rum, cigars and cane sugar, others such as seafood, coal, honey and medical, educational and pharmaceutical technologies will be exhibited, Prensa Latina reported.



Cuba participates at the CIIE for the fourth consecutive time, since 2018, and in 2020, it closed agreements for 72.6 billion dollars, 2.1 % more than the previous one.