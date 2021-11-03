Central Villa Clara Airport Resumes Commercial Flights Ops





Santa Clara, Nov 2 (ACN) The Abel Santamaria International Airport in this central Cuban city resumed commercial flights operations after nearly one year of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The airport reopened on Tuesday with a flight by the Canadian Sunwing Airline company arriving from Toronto.



Airport executive Granilen Fonte told reporters that the Canadian flight brought some of its passengers to the eastern Holguin international airport, also in operations. Another five flights from Canada are expected to arrive in Santa Clara this week, the official announced and went on to say that other airline companies will soon join flights to the central Cuban province.



The tourist resort Cayo Santamaria on the northern keys of this province is major attraction for most visitors who pick the place for their holidays, said the executive who expects to initially manage five weekly flights to later reach about 16 arrivals, possibly in December.